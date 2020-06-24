All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27095 Pacific Terrace Drive
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:32 PM

27095 Pacific Terrace Drive

27095 Pacific Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27095 Pacific Terrace Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Pacific Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
A prime listing in Pacific Hills that has everything you need to call it home.Form Main floor bedroom & bath, to huge loft, inside laundry, 3 car garage + pool with ample privacy.A beautiful manicured front yard will lead you to the front door. Upon opening the double door, you will be welcomed by soaring high ceilings in foyer.To your left is the main floor bedroom/home office with its own bathroom.Up ahead step down to your living & dining room with plenty windows for natural lights and custom made plantation shutters.A beautiful fireplace ornate the left wall of the living room.Kitchen is huge with ample granite counter space, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook is spacious enough for a standard dining table.Laundry room is off kitchen & leads to your 3 car garage.Family room has a beautiful engineered wood flooring with a cozy fireplace. On upper level sits a huge loft. The loft can be used as a game room or your 2nd family room.Master bedroom has double doors, is very spacious with a built in desk & cabinet for your stay home office, double sided fireplace to keep you warm on cold nights & a balcony with nice view, Master bathroom is tastefully updated & has his and hers sink, over-sized bathtub + separate shower. Walking closet has custom made organizer.2nd bathroom is also tastefully updated. Backyard has a gorgeous pool. Home is also fully Repiped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have any available units?
27095 Pacific Terrace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have?
Some of 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27095 Pacific Terrace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive offers parking.
Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive has a pool.
Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have accessible units?
No, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27095 Pacific Terrace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside