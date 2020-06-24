27095 Pacific Terrace Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool garage

A prime listing in Pacific Hills that has everything you need to call it home.Form Main floor bedroom & bath, to huge loft, inside laundry, 3 car garage + pool with ample privacy.A beautiful manicured front yard will lead you to the front door. Upon opening the double door, you will be welcomed by soaring high ceilings in foyer.To your left is the main floor bedroom/home office with its own bathroom.Up ahead step down to your living & dining room with plenty windows for natural lights and custom made plantation shutters.A beautiful fireplace ornate the left wall of the living room.Kitchen is huge with ample granite counter space, plenty of cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Breakfast nook is spacious enough for a standard dining table.Laundry room is off kitchen & leads to your 3 car garage.Family room has a beautiful engineered wood flooring with a cozy fireplace. On upper level sits a huge loft. The loft can be used as a game room or your 2nd family room.Master bedroom has double doors, is very spacious with a built in desk & cabinet for your stay home office, double sided fireplace to keep you warm on cold nights & a balcony with nice view, Master bathroom is tastefully updated & has his and hers sink, over-sized bathtub + separate shower. Walking closet has custom made organizer.2nd bathroom is also tastefully updated. Backyard has a gorgeous pool. Home is also fully Repiped.