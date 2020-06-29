26392 Palomita Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

SPACIOUS 4 BR. SINGLE STORY HOUSE WITH HUGE LOT AND RV ACCESS - Unique 4 br/2 bath single story house with huge lot and RV access. Large living room, den, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Remodeled baths. All hard surface flooring throughout. French doors throughout. Newer AC, Ceiling fans throughout. Oversized 2 car garage plus driveway. Low maintenance landscaping and gardener included Bi-Monthly.

Lake Mission Viejo priviledges. Tenant to pay 1 time $75.00 transfer fee per household if desired.

Owner will consider pets.



