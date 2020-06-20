All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 24282 Encorvado Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
24282 Encorvado Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:43 PM

24282 Encorvado Lane

24282 Encorvado Lane · (949) 466-6193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

24282 Encorvado Lane, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this charming single-story home in one of Mission Viejo's most desirable neighborhoods! With gorgeous curb appeal, a huge backyard with lawn & covered patio, and upgrades throughout, this one has it all. As you enter, you'll find soaring ceilings in the living room, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and baths and an updated kitchen with white quartz countertops. Both bathrooms have just been completely remodeled, with a new tub & tile surround, new shower & tile, new vanities with quartz counters, soft-close cabinetry, new fixtures an new luxury vinyl flooring. Stunning! Located in a wonderful community on a quiet street, it's an easy walk to Cordillera Elementary School. La Paz Middle School and Mission Viejo High School are also nearby. LAKE MISSION VIEJO MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED. Landlord also includes gardening services with the rent, and will re-key the property upon move-in to provide peach of mind to the new occupants. Hurry - this beautiful home will won't last! (Please no pets and no smoking)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24282 Encorvado Lane have any available units?
24282 Encorvado Lane has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24282 Encorvado Lane have?
Some of 24282 Encorvado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24282 Encorvado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24282 Encorvado Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24282 Encorvado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 24282 Encorvado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 24282 Encorvado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24282 Encorvado Lane does offer parking.
Does 24282 Encorvado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24282 Encorvado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24282 Encorvado Lane have a pool?
No, 24282 Encorvado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24282 Encorvado Lane have accessible units?
No, 24282 Encorvado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24282 Encorvado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24282 Encorvado Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 24282 Encorvado Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24282 Encorvado Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24282 Encorvado Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity