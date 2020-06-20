24282 Encorvado Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to this charming single-story home in one of Mission Viejo's most desirable neighborhoods! With gorgeous curb appeal, a huge backyard with lawn & covered patio, and upgrades throughout, this one has it all. As you enter, you'll find soaring ceilings in the living room, fresh paint throughout, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen and baths and an updated kitchen with white quartz countertops. Both bathrooms have just been completely remodeled, with a new tub & tile surround, new shower & tile, new vanities with quartz counters, soft-close cabinetry, new fixtures an new luxury vinyl flooring. Stunning! Located in a wonderful community on a quiet street, it's an easy walk to Cordillera Elementary School. La Paz Middle School and Mission Viejo High School are also nearby. LAKE MISSION VIEJO MEMBERSHIP INCLUDED. Landlord also includes gardening services with the rent, and will re-key the property upon move-in to provide peach of mind to the new occupants. Hurry - this beautiful home will won't last! (Please no pets and no smoking)