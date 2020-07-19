All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

21581 Cabrosa

21581 Cabrosa · No Longer Available
Location

21581 Cabrosa, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Very Private 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in North Mission Viejo - This beautiful home has so much to offer! Two nice size living rooms, each with their own brick fireplace, separated by a completely private atrium. Enter the atrium through the french doors just off the dining room. The first living room has cathedral ceilings and the second one is open to the kitchen and the large extremely private backyard. The kitchen has a pass through window to the backyard, which comes in handy! Nice architectural details include wood beams throughout. One bedroom and one bathroom, with a walk in shower, are conveniently located downstairs. Upstairs, the master bedroom is separated from the other two bedrooms by a cat-walk with views into the first living room. Attached two car garage with washer and dryer hookups, gardener and soft water services included.

Sorry, NO pets and NO smoking.

To schedule an appointment email: Alan@Lrsrm.com

$42 screening fee for all applicants 18 and over.
We are an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider and follow all Fair Housing laws.
Apply online at LRSOrangeCounty.com BRE#01875697

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2742578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21581 Cabrosa have any available units?
21581 Cabrosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 21581 Cabrosa have?
Some of 21581 Cabrosa's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 21581 Cabrosa currently offering any rent specials?
21581 Cabrosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21581 Cabrosa pet-friendly?
Yes, 21581 Cabrosa is pet friendly.
Does 21581 Cabrosa offer parking?
Yes, 21581 Cabrosa offers parking.
Does 21581 Cabrosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21581 Cabrosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21581 Cabrosa have a pool?
No, 21581 Cabrosa does not have a pool.
Does 21581 Cabrosa have accessible units?
No, 21581 Cabrosa does not have accessible units.
Does 21581 Cabrosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 21581 Cabrosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21581 Cabrosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 21581 Cabrosa does not have units with air conditioning.
