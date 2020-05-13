All apartments in Mission Viejo
141 Melrose Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

141 Melrose Drive

141 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

141 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Melrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled Home in Mission Viejo in Gated Community - Located in the quiet and family friendly community of Melrose is a nicely remodeled three bedroom, two and half bath home waiting for you. Once inside the gated neighborhood you'll see high price of ownership with every home. Upon arriving to your new home you'll notice you're the end unit that provides plenty of bright sunlight and privacy. Tall vaulted ceilings, ceramic wood flooring, an enclosed garden patio as well as an open office or study area near the bedrooms makes this home special. The master bath is stunning with beautiful shower, stand alone tub and walk in closet. The other bedrooms are white, bright and nice size as well. Ceiling fans are in each room and main living areas plus a community pool makes for summer fun entertaining. A two car attached garage also makes life a little more convenient.

(RLNE4362629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Melrose Drive have any available units?
141 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 141 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 141 Melrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
141 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does 141 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 141 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 141 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 141 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 141 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 141 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
