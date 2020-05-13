141 Melrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Home in Mission Viejo in Gated Community - Located in the quiet and family friendly community of Melrose is a nicely remodeled three bedroom, two and half bath home waiting for you. Once inside the gated neighborhood you'll see high price of ownership with every home. Upon arriving to your new home you'll notice you're the end unit that provides plenty of bright sunlight and privacy. Tall vaulted ceilings, ceramic wood flooring, an enclosed garden patio as well as an open office or study area near the bedrooms makes this home special. The master bath is stunning with beautiful shower, stand alone tub and walk in closet. The other bedrooms are white, bright and nice size as well. Ceiling fans are in each room and main living areas plus a community pool makes for summer fun entertaining. A two car attached garage also makes life a little more convenient.



