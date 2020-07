Esprit Marina del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga on-site laundry bike storage car wash area carport cc payments coffee bar concierge conference room dog grooming area fire pit guest parking guest suite package receiving racquetball court

To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we’re currently only offering online and virtual tours. Contact us today to talk about your future home!For those who accept no compromise, Esprit represents the pinnacle in style, elegance, and modern luxury living.• Multi-level, unique town homes to maximize your marina view• Recently enhanced kitchen, living room and bathroom features• Top-floor homes include private roof-top deck