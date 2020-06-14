Apartment List
194 Apartments for rent in Marina del Rey, CA with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marina Del Rey
56 Units Available
The Westerly on Lincoln
13603 Marina Pointe Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,128
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,788
1157 sqft
Prime location overlooking Marina Del Rey and close to Mother's Beach. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include a pool, hot tub, gym, club lounge.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Marina Del Rey
20 Units Available
Tierra del Rey
4250 Glencoe Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,298
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,749
1579 sqft
Gorgeous complex boasts 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub. Built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets in air-conditioned apartments. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall across the street. Marvin Braude Bike Path nearby.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Marina Del Rey
19 Units Available
Marina 41
4157 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,529
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,989
1177 sqft
Close to the marina in Marina Del Ray. Also near Venice Beach. Apartments boast large private balconies with marina and ocean views. On-site billiards room, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
Breakwater at Marina del Rey
13900 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,867
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1265 sqft
Situated on Marina Del Ray's southeast shore. Apartments feature island kitchens with quartz countertops and private patios with ocean and marina views. Residents enjoy free bike rentals and direct access to bike trails.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Mar Vista
8 Units Available
Forty55 Lofts
4055 Redwood Ave, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,253
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,124
1406 sqft
Located just a few blocks north of Venice Beach and Marina Del Rey, these units are modern and beautiful. Amenities include indoor bike storage, ceramic tile tubs, in-home alarm systems, plank-style flooring and more.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
AMLI Marina Del Rey
4242 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$3,275
619 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,195
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,375
1483 sqft
These Marina Del Rey apartments overlook a shimmering swimming pool and are close to Santa Monica and Culver City. Suites have stainless steel appliances and granite counters. This pet-friendly complex boasts a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Marina Del Rey
13 Units Available
WAYFARER APARTMENTS + MARINA
14000 Palawan Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,162
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Life on the pier in Marina Del Ray. One-half mile to Marina (Mother's) Beach. Walking distance to dining and outdoor activities. Studio, one and two bedrooms feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Marina Del Rey
47 Units Available
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,677
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,439
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,098
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
Marina Del Rey
12 Units Available
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,175
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,155
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4267 Marina City Drive
4267 Marina City Drive, Marina del Rey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1570 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking, Fabulous, Unobstructed Panoramic Marina/Harbor and Ocean Views!! There is nothing like this wonderful 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit with glass walls, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, high line fixtures and appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Marina del Rey
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Marina Del Rey
6 Units Available
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,701
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,314
1418 sqft
Garage parking, a fitness center, Zen garden and pool are just a few of this community's amenities. Apartments feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry and on-site storage units. Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Ballona Creek are nearby.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Venice
43 Units Available
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,548
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,224
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,717
1239 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments have quartz counters, gas stoves and built-in microwaves. Parking and car charging provided. Located just down the street from the grocery store and bus stop.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Marina Del Rey
2 Units Available
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
1753 sqft
Villa Marina Marketplace Mall and Glen Alla Park are both convenient to this community. Property amenities include a 24-hour gym, community garden, pool and hot tub. Apartments feature hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 11 at 08:57pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
141 sqft
Just opened in Venice a new coliving community from Starcity! Sign a new lease and move-in before the end of the year and get up to $250 off your monthly rent! So, whats coliving? Coliving is helping to bring community back to the city through
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Venice
4 Units Available
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,850
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Venice Beach and just one block from world-famous Venice Beach Boardwalk, Windward Village Apartments offers its residents unparalleled access to sand, surf, shopping, and superb dining.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
Marina Del Rey
4 Units Available
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,040
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
990 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in a newly constructed building near Venice Beach and Marina del Rey. On-site Zen yoga room, rooftop entertainment space, and fitness center. Custom interiors with reclaimed beams.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
2326 Walnut Ave.
2326 Walnut Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,895
1500 sqft
Remodeled 3 bed+2 bath HOUSE on Walnut Ave, in the heart of Venice! Remodeled - hardwood, quartz, white kitchen, SS appl's. Parking!ing! - 2326 Walnut Ave, Venice, 90291 Rent: $5,895. Deposit: $5,895 Bedrooms: 3, Bath: 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
216 San Juan Ave
216 San Juan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
Live the true California lifestyle in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cottage, in Venice! - This adorable 2+2 beach cottage is located in the heart of Venice in the highly sought after Windward Circle neighborhood and is just blocks to the boardwalk and

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Venice
1 Unit Available
27 ANCHORAGE Street
27 Anchorage Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Spacious One Bedroom Apartment Home in Marina del Rey - This spacious and bright upper one bedroom one bathroom apartment home is located on the Marina del Rey peninsula just steps from the beach.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Venice
1 Unit Available
20 Catamaran Street
20 Catamaran Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1150 sqft
Just 30 Feet from the Sand! This newly remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bathroom is located in the exclusive Marina Peninsula, and a mere 30 feet from one of the best beaches in the area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Venice
1 Unit Available
459 28th Ave
459 28th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1100 sqft
Some flexibility on dates. ENTIRE HOUSE in the best neighborhood. Sunny,comfortable home. Close to everything but on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Hardwood floors. Fully supplied kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Venice
1 Unit Available
2707 Abbot Kinney 105
2707 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1100 sqft
Two large bedrooms (one master and one guest). Hardwood floors through out. Great Location with fantastic secure parking (3 gated garaged spots) with Marina facing views and clean ocean breezes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
7740 Redlands St Unit M1071
7740 Redlands Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to beach

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Marina Del Rey
1 Unit Available
4161 Tivoli Avenue
4161 Tivoli Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,400
1900 sqft
This charming 2 Bed & den 2.5 bath.Traditional Home updated with contemporary accents! Built in 1946. Laminate bamboo floors, Recessed lighting , Updated kitchen with granite counter tops,stainless steel appliances.
City Guide for Marina del Rey, CA

"Tears touch my eyes for I have found / My heart has stayed / In Marina del Rey." - "Marina del Rey," George Strait

It should come as no surprise that the seaside community's dominant feature is in fact its marina (or marinas, to be more accurate). The world's largest man-made harbor, Marina del Rey can hold a staggering 5,300 boats throughout its 19 marinas. At 8,866 residents, the tony Westside community of boat owners and those wanting to live the boating life in the Los Angeles metro area can't really be called a city or town. It's a census-designated place (CDP) that was originally a salt marsh fed by the fresh water from Ballona Creek. Groundbreaking for the marina and harbor didn't begin until 1953, but Marina del Rey has certainly made up for a late start as a neighborhood by growing in leaps and bounds during the last half century. Apartments, beach homes and hotels dot the landscape. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Marina del Rey, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Marina del Rey renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

