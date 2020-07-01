All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like Woo Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
Woo Apartments
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

Woo Apartments

6859 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6859 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath is a must see!
*Hardwood & Tile floors
* First floor unit (approx 990-1025 square feet)
* Lots of cabinet & closet space
*Nice Kitchen!
~ Tile countertops
~ Stove/oven
~Dish washer
~ Garbage disposal
Perfect for entertaining guest
* Large Patio- Balcony
~ Near residential for walks
*Other perks
~ Central AC & Heat
~ Small 7 unit building
~ Gated entry to building and (2 assigned spaces) parking
~ On site laundry (1 washer 1 dryer)
~ Water and trash included

Disclaimer:
Square footage is approximate
Pictures of the unit from last turn around.
We may make some changes to the unit.
This is an Equal Housing opportunity.

(RLNE4353525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woo Apartments have any available units?
Woo Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Woo Apartments have?
Some of Woo Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woo Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woo Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woo Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woo Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woo Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woo Apartments offers parking.
Does Woo Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woo Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woo Apartments have a pool?
No, Woo Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Woo Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woo Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woo Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woo Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College