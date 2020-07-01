Woo Apartments

Amenities
This spacious and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath is a must see!
*Hardwood & Tile floors
* First floor unit (approx 990-1025 square feet)
* Lots of cabinet & closet space
*Nice Kitchen!
~ Tile countertops
~ Stove/oven
~Dish washer
~ Garbage disposal
Perfect for entertaining guest
* Large Patio- Balcony
~ Near residential for walks
*Other perks
~ Central AC & Heat
~ Small 7 unit building
~ Gated entry to building and (2 assigned spaces) parking
~ On site laundry (1 washer 1 dryer)
~ Water and trash included
Disclaimer:
Square footage is approximate
Pictures of the unit from last turn around.
We may make some changes to the unit.
This is an Equal Housing opportunity.
(RLNE4353525)