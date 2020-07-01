Woo Apartments

Amenities

This spacious and charming 2 bedroom, 2 bath is a must see!

*Hardwood & Tile floors

* First floor unit (approx 990-1025 square feet)

* Lots of cabinet & closet space

*Nice Kitchen!

~ Tile countertops

~ Stove/oven

~Dish washer

~ Garbage disposal

Perfect for entertaining guest

* Large Patio- Balcony

~ Near residential for walks

*Other perks

~ Central AC & Heat

~ Small 7 unit building

~ Gated entry to building and (2 assigned spaces) parking

~ On site laundry (1 washer 1 dryer)

~ Water and trash included



Disclaimer:

Square footage is approximate

Pictures of the unit from last turn around.

We may make some changes to the unit.

This is an Equal Housing opportunity.



