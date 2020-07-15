All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like The Social.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
The Social
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Social

11011 Huston Street · (818) 650-3506
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11011 Huston Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$2,234

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Aug 30

$2,348

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,622

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Social.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bike storage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood. Mixing the artistic flavor of the neighborhood with the lavish lifestyle of Beverly Hills, The Social Apartments brings luxury living to soaring new heights.Designed to satisfy all your needs, our community offers 25 different floor plans, making it easy for you to find the one to suit your lifestyle. Pet-friendly and inviting, our refurbished homes welcome you to a world of comfort. Delight in cooking in the fully-equipped modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances or cozy up on the private balcony. Forget all about daily woes like laundry or parking with the help of the in-unit washers and dryers and subterranean parking. On top of all these, our community amenities come to add even more comfort to your life. Discover our open-air pool, large gym, rec room with pool table, Package Concierge, free Wi-Fi in select areas, outdoor seating, a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6--14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Surface Lot: $30/space.
Storage Details: Bike Racks, Package Receiving

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Social have any available units?
The Social has 3 units available starting at $2,234 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Social have?
Some of The Social's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Social currently offering any rent specials?
The Social is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Social pet-friendly?
Yes, The Social is pet friendly.
Does The Social offer parking?
Yes, The Social offers parking.
Does The Social have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Social offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Social have a pool?
Yes, The Social has a pool.
Does The Social have accessible units?
Yes, The Social has accessible units.
Does The Social have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Social has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Social?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity