In the heart of the NoHo Arts District, you’ll find The Social, an apartment community like no other in North Hollywood. Mixing the artistic flavor of the neighborhood with the lavish lifestyle of Beverly Hills, The Social Apartments brings luxury living to soaring new heights.Designed to satisfy all your needs, our community offers 25 different floor plans, making it easy for you to find the one to suit your lifestyle. Pet-friendly and inviting, our refurbished homes welcome you to a world of comfort. Delight in cooking in the fully-equipped modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances or cozy up on the private balcony. Forget all about daily woes like laundry or parking with the help of the in-unit washers and dryers and subterranean parking. On top of all these, our community amenities come to add even more comfort to your life. Discover our open-air pool, large gym, rec room with pool table, Package Concierge, free Wi-Fi in select areas, outdoor seating, a