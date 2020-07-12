Amenities
Our beautiful, renovated apartments include stainless appliances, plank flooring, and upgraded bathrooms. The Lofts at the Security Building is an urban loft community in a historic 1920 bank building with over-sized loft homes. Located in the heart of DTLA, we are down the street from the Historic Core and a 5 minute drive to City Hall. We are in the perfect location for your social lifestyle with walkability to dining, nightlife and nearby Pershing Square Station. Also features an expansive, fully-equipped fitness center, modern Wi-Fi lounge and Butler Box.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.