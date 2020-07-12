Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman elevator 24hr gym internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center coffee bar lobby pool table

Our beautiful, renovated apartments include stainless appliances, plank flooring, and upgraded bathrooms. The Lofts at the Security Building is an urban loft community in a historic 1920 bank building with over-sized loft homes. Located in the heart of DTLA, we are down the street from the Historic Core and a 5 minute drive to City Hall. We are in the perfect location for your social lifestyle with walkability to dining, nightlife and nearby Pershing Square Station. Also features an expansive, fully-equipped fitness center, modern Wi-Fi lounge and Butler Box.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.