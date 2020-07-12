All apartments in Los Angeles
The Lofts at the Security Building

510 S Spring St · (213) 263-4855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to six weeks free on select units! Restrictions apply; contact leasing office for details. Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Location

510 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 563 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Lofts at the Security Building.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
lobby
pool table
Our beautiful, renovated apartments include stainless appliances, plank flooring, and upgraded bathrooms. The Lofts at the Security Building is an urban loft community in a historic 1920 bank building with over-sized loft homes. Located in the heart of DTLA, we are down the street from the Historic Core and a 5 minute drive to City Hall. We are in the perfect location for your social lifestyle with walkability to dining, nightlife and nearby Pershing Square Station. Also features an expansive, fully-equipped fitness center, modern Wi-Fi lounge and Butler Box.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in the gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 2-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 for one pet, additional $200 for second pet
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Lofts at the Security Building have any available units?
The Lofts at the Security Building has 19 units available starting at $1,610 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Lofts at the Security Building have?
Some of The Lofts at the Security Building's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Lofts at the Security Building currently offering any rent specials?
The Lofts at the Security Building is offering the following rent specials: Up to six weeks free on select units! Restrictions apply; contact leasing office for details. Ask us about Worry Free Leasing!
Is The Lofts at the Security Building pet-friendly?
Yes, The Lofts at the Security Building is pet friendly.
Does The Lofts at the Security Building offer parking?
No, The Lofts at the Security Building does not offer parking.
Does The Lofts at the Security Building have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Lofts at the Security Building does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Lofts at the Security Building have a pool?
No, The Lofts at the Security Building does not have a pool.
Does The Lofts at the Security Building have accessible units?
No, The Lofts at the Security Building does not have accessible units.
Does The Lofts at the Security Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Lofts at the Security Building has units with dishwashers.

