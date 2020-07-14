MySuite at 11665 Mayfield

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym 24hr maintenance internet access parking alarm system cc payments online portal package receiving

MySuite 11665 is a boutique furnished apartment building located in the heart of Brentwood Los Angeles. We offer thoughtfully furnished co-living suites complete with first-rate amenities, including Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counters, flat screen tv with premium programming and central heat/air-conditioning. All utilities are paid including wifi. Explore our community, nestled between San Vicente and Barrington, and find your next furnished apartment for rent in Brentwood.