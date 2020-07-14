11665 Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Brentwood
Price and availability
VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at 11665 Mayfield.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
alarm system
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
MySuite 11665 is a boutique furnished apartment building located in the heart of Brentwood Los Angeles. We offer thoughtfully furnished co-living suites complete with first-rate amenities, including Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counters, flat screen tv with premium programming and central heat/air-conditioning. All utilities are paid including wifi. Explore our community, nestled between San Vicente and Barrington, and find your next furnished apartment for rent in Brentwood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Some parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
