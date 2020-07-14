All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

MySuite at 11665 Mayfield

11665 Mayfield Ave · (540) 377-1375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11665 Mayfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MySuite at 11665 Mayfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
alarm system
cc payments
online portal
package receiving
MySuite 11665 is a boutique furnished apartment building located in the heart of Brentwood Los Angeles. We offer thoughtfully furnished co-living suites complete with first-rate amenities, including Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, granite counters, flat screen tv with premium programming and central heat/air-conditioning. All utilities are paid including wifi. Explore our community, nestled between San Vicente and Barrington, and find your next furnished apartment for rent in Brentwood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 on approved deposit
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Some parking available - ask for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield have any available units?
MySuite at 11665 Mayfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield have?
Some of MySuite at 11665 Mayfield's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MySuite at 11665 Mayfield currently offering any rent specials?
MySuite at 11665 Mayfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MySuite at 11665 Mayfield pet-friendly?
No, MySuite at 11665 Mayfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield offer parking?
Yes, MySuite at 11665 Mayfield offers parking.
Does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MySuite at 11665 Mayfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield have a pool?
No, MySuite at 11665 Mayfield does not have a pool.
Does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield have accessible units?
No, MySuite at 11665 Mayfield does not have accessible units.
Does MySuite at 11665 Mayfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MySuite at 11665 Mayfield has units with dishwashers.
