Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool media room accessible elevator garage parking basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard guest parking internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table putting green sauna volleyball court

The Broadway Palace Apartments combine classic engineering with all the fine amenities of contemporary living. Our downtown apartments feature quality luxuries that are second to none. Residents enjoy the patio in our serenity garden, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a resort-style swimming pool and spa. After perusing the books in the study library, you can challenge friends to a game in the indoor basketball or volleyball court, or let the good times roll at our rooftop pool and karaoke party lounge. We provide personal business offices, complimentary coffee service in the lobby, and premium towel service at each of our pools and the gym. You will have access to everything our Los Angeles apartments have to offer and be reverted back to the glamorous lifestyle of the 1920s while inspiring a modern palette.