Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard

9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Now for Lease! Located in Tujunga is the perfect family home that features a beautifully landscaped exterior with a spacious yard and a very charming front porch to welcome you home every day! Inside this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home find a bright and spacious floor-plan with hardwood flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, French doors and windows, as well as a well-crafted staircase, lovely lighting fixtures throughout and a fireplace in the family room. Open to the family room is a immaculate kitchen with sleek countertops, an embellished tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, along with a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stool seating. Master bedroom is a large retreat with ample closet space and a luxury hotel styled bathroom that is equipped with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and dual vanities. This home also includes a bonus office room and a laundry room with built-ins. Outside you have a private and open back yard where you can relax with family or entertain your guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have any available units?
9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have?
Some of 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard offer parking?
No, 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
