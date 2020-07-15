9968 Tujunga Canyon Boulevard

Amenities

Now for Lease! Located in Tujunga is the perfect family home that features a beautifully landscaped exterior with a spacious yard and a very charming front porch to welcome you home every day! Inside this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home find a bright and spacious floor-plan with hardwood flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting, French doors and windows, as well as a well-crafted staircase, lovely lighting fixtures throughout and a fireplace in the family room. Open to the family room is a immaculate kitchen with sleek countertops, an embellished tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, along with a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stool seating. Master bedroom is a large retreat with ample closet space and a luxury hotel styled bathroom that is equipped with a walk-in shower, soaking tub and dual vanities. This home also includes a bonus office room and a laundry room with built-ins. Outside you have a private and open back yard where you can relax with family or entertain your guests.