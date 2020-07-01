995 Figueroa Ter

Amenities

FANTASTIC CONDO FOR LEASE - Property Id: 182848



Beautiful Hilltop Luxury Condo For Lease



Modern style; clean; spacious

NEWLY CLEANED AND PAINTED (ONE WEEK AGO) - LIKE IN MINT CONDITION after $10,000 spent.

3 Bedrooms (1 master suite) & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms; loft; dining room; and 2 family/living rooms.

3-story; 1800 sq. feet

Wood cabinet

Spacious balcony with hilltop view overlooking Downtown Los Angeles

Indoor washer & dryer hookups

Central heat & AC

Attached garage with 2 parking spaces

Association clubhouse



Located in serene, fully gated complex in safe neighborhood

Minutes to Chinatown and Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, and Dodger Stadium, and major freeways.



Rent: $3200/month.

Total move-in cost: 1st + last months' rents + $1000 security deposit.

Qualifications: Proof of legal residence, proof of income and employment, & clearance of background/eviction/bankruptcy checks.



Available now for immediate move-in.

Contact me (cdsingular@hotmail) to schedule viewing.

I WILL PROVIDE MY OWN APPLICATIONS AFTER VIEWING.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182848

No Pets Allowed



