995 Figueroa Ter

Amenities
FANTASTIC CONDO FOR LEASE - Property Id: 182848
Beautiful Hilltop Luxury Condo For Lease
Modern style; clean; spacious
NEWLY CLEANED AND PAINTED (ONE WEEK AGO) - LIKE IN MINT CONDITION after $10,000 spent.
3 Bedrooms (1 master suite) & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms; loft; dining room; and 2 family/living rooms.
3-story; 1800 sq. feet
Wood cabinet
Spacious balcony with hilltop view overlooking Downtown Los Angeles
Indoor washer & dryer hookups
Central heat & AC
Attached garage with 2 parking spaces
Association clubhouse
Located in serene, fully gated complex in safe neighborhood
Minutes to Chinatown and Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, and Dodger Stadium, and major freeways.
Rent: $3200/month.
Total move-in cost: 1st + last months' rents + $1000 security deposit.
Qualifications: Proof of legal residence, proof of income and employment, & clearance of background/eviction/bankruptcy checks.
Available now for immediate move-in.
Contact me (cdsingular@hotmail) to schedule viewing.
I WILL PROVIDE MY OWN APPLICATIONS AFTER VIEWING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182848
Property Id 182848
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5384948)