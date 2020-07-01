All apartments in Los Angeles
995 Figueroa Ter
995 Figueroa Ter

995 Figueroa Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

995 Figueroa Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
FANTASTIC CONDO FOR LEASE - Property Id: 182848

Beautiful Hilltop Luxury Condo For Lease

Modern style; clean; spacious
NEWLY CLEANED AND PAINTED (ONE WEEK AGO) - LIKE IN MINT CONDITION after $10,000 spent.
3 Bedrooms (1 master suite) & 2 and 1/2 Bathrooms; loft; dining room; and 2 family/living rooms.
3-story; 1800 sq. feet
Wood cabinet
Spacious balcony with hilltop view overlooking Downtown Los Angeles
Indoor washer & dryer hookups
Central heat & AC
Attached garage with 2 parking spaces
Association clubhouse

Located in serene, fully gated complex in safe neighborhood
Minutes to Chinatown and Downtown Los Angeles, Little Tokyo, and Dodger Stadium, and major freeways.

Rent: $3200/month.
Total move-in cost: 1st + last months' rents + $1000 security deposit.
Qualifications: Proof of legal residence, proof of income and employment, & clearance of background/eviction/bankruptcy checks.

Available now for immediate move-in.
Contact me (cdsingular@hotmail) to schedule viewing.
I WILL PROVIDE MY OWN APPLICATIONS AFTER VIEWING.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182848
Property Id 182848

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5384948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 Figueroa Ter have any available units?
995 Figueroa Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 Figueroa Ter have?
Some of 995 Figueroa Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 Figueroa Ter currently offering any rent specials?
995 Figueroa Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Figueroa Ter pet-friendly?
No, 995 Figueroa Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 995 Figueroa Ter offer parking?
Yes, 995 Figueroa Ter offers parking.
Does 995 Figueroa Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Figueroa Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Figueroa Ter have a pool?
No, 995 Figueroa Ter does not have a pool.
Does 995 Figueroa Ter have accessible units?
No, 995 Figueroa Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Figueroa Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Figueroa Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

