9946 Lull Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first to reside in this designer built Brand New 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom One Level back-home with state of the art amenities and decor.

This attractive gem features the following:

*Open-floor plan with lots of natural light

*9-foot high ceilings with recessed LED lighting

*New kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops

*Brand new kitchen appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dish washer, microwave)

*Porcelain Tiles throughout the home

*New light fixtures and plumbing fixtures

*Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space

*Walk-in closet in master bedroom

*Both closets have built in custom drawers & shelving

*Washer & Dryer inside the house

*Spacious new private yard with newly designed landscape and hardscape for outdoor enjoyment

* 2 car dedicated tandem driveway parking

* One level detached home (2 steps only)

* A great location; close proximity to the Burbank Studios, Saint Joseph Hospital, Burbank airport, Toluca Lake, shopping, restaurants and major freeways 134 and 5

Glendale, Burbank,Studio City,North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Pasadena, Granada Hills, Northridge, Valley Village, Valley Glen

To schedule an appointment for viewing, please text or call:

Sofi 818-438-6601. BHHS Crest dre#01236696



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26884



(RLNE4702558)