Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:07 AM

9946 Lull Street

9946 Lull Street · No Longer Available
Location

9946 Lull Street, Los Angeles, CA 91504
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the first to reside in this designer built Brand New 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom One Level back-home with state of the art amenities and decor.
This attractive gem features the following:
*Open-floor plan with lots of natural light
*9-foot high ceilings with recessed LED lighting
*New kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops
*Brand new kitchen appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dish washer, microwave)
*Porcelain Tiles throughout the home
*New light fixtures and plumbing fixtures
*Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space
*Walk-in closet in master bedroom
*Both closets have built in custom drawers & shelving
*Washer & Dryer inside the house
*Spacious new private yard with newly designed landscape and hardscape for outdoor enjoyment
* 2 car dedicated tandem driveway parking
* One level detached home (2 steps only)
* A great location; close proximity to the Burbank Studios, Saint Joseph Hospital, Burbank airport, Toluca Lake, shopping, restaurants and major freeways 134 and 5
Glendale, Burbank,Studio City,North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Pasadena, Granada Hills, Northridge, Valley Village, Valley Glen
To schedule an appointment for viewing, please text or call:
Sofi 818-438-6601. BHHS Crest dre#01236696

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26884

(RLNE4702558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9946 Lull Street have any available units?
9946 Lull Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9946 Lull Street have?
Some of 9946 Lull Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9946 Lull Street currently offering any rent specials?
9946 Lull Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9946 Lull Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9946 Lull Street is pet friendly.
Does 9946 Lull Street offer parking?
Yes, 9946 Lull Street offers parking.
Does 9946 Lull Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9946 Lull Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9946 Lull Street have a pool?
No, 9946 Lull Street does not have a pool.
Does 9946 Lull Street have accessible units?
No, 9946 Lull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9946 Lull Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9946 Lull Street has units with dishwashers.
