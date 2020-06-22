9946 Lull Street

Amenities
Be the first to reside in this designer built Brand New 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom One Level back-home with state of the art amenities and decor.
This attractive gem features the following:
*Open-floor plan with lots of natural light
*9-foot high ceilings with recessed LED lighting
*New kitchen and bathroom cabinets with quartz countertops
*Brand new kitchen appliances (stove/oven, refrigerator, dish washer, microwave)
*Porcelain Tiles throughout the home
*New light fixtures and plumbing fixtures
*Two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space
*Walk-in closet in master bedroom
*Both closets have built in custom drawers & shelving
*Washer & Dryer inside the house
*Spacious new private yard with newly designed landscape and hardscape for outdoor enjoyment
* 2 car dedicated tandem driveway parking
* One level detached home (2 steps only)
* A great location; close proximity to the Burbank Studios, Saint Joseph Hospital, Burbank airport, Toluca Lake, shopping, restaurants and major freeways 134 and 5
Glendale, Burbank,Studio City,North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Pasadena, Granada Hills, Northridge, Valley Village, Valley Glen
