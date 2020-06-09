All apartments in Los Angeles
9927 Redmont Ave

9927 Redmont Avenue · (818) 800-0666
Location

9927 Redmont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Room for Rent in a 3 bedroom house - $1100.00 per month

1 bedroom + 1 shared bath in a 3 bedroom house (Single Occupancy only)

Utilities Included: Gas, Electric, Water, and Free basic WiFi + Free Parking.

SECLUDED and Private Rustic Artist Retreat with a View, at the end of a canyon cul-de-sac covered by giant oak trees, next to hiking trails, with no neighbors on 2 sides. Large kitchen, brand new laminate hardwood floors, Craftsman Style home built in 1927.

The house is situated on a hill (40 steps) in a quiet neighborhood that feels like you're not in LA. It also has a large front porch which is at eye level with the tops of the big oak trees; perfect for nature lovers, with lots of critters: birds, coyotes, raccoons, bobcats, possums, rattlesnakes, and peacocks.

No cigarette smokers please.

Will consider small pets. The other female tenant has 2 indoor cats.

Medical Marijuana Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9927 Redmont Ave have any available units?
9927 Redmont Ave has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9927 Redmont Ave have?
Some of 9927 Redmont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9927 Redmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9927 Redmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9927 Redmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9927 Redmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9927 Redmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9927 Redmont Ave does offer parking.
Does 9927 Redmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9927 Redmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9927 Redmont Ave have a pool?
No, 9927 Redmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9927 Redmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 9927 Redmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9927 Redmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9927 Redmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
