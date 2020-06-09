9927 Redmont Ave

Amenities

Room for Rent in a 3 bedroom house - $1100.00 per month



1 bedroom + 1 shared bath in a 3 bedroom house (Single Occupancy only)



Utilities Included: Gas, Electric, Water, and Free basic WiFi + Free Parking.



SECLUDED and Private Rustic Artist Retreat with a View, at the end of a canyon cul-de-sac covered by giant oak trees, next to hiking trails, with no neighbors on 2 sides. Large kitchen, brand new laminate hardwood floors, Craftsman Style home built in 1927.



The house is situated on a hill (40 steps) in a quiet neighborhood that feels like you're not in LA. It also has a large front porch which is at eye level with the tops of the big oak trees; perfect for nature lovers, with lots of critters: birds, coyotes, raccoons, bobcats, possums, rattlesnakes, and peacocks.



No cigarette smokers please.



Will consider small pets. The other female tenant has 2 indoor cats.



Medical Marijuana Friendly.