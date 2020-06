Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

A MUST SEE! Great place to call home. Downstairs unit with 3 bedrooms and 1 Bathroom. Freshly painted throughout, new flooring in bedrooms, and brand-new window coverings. Unit is equipped with gas range. Also has washer and dryer hookups. Landlord will consider Los Angeles Section 8 voucher. Move-in ready! (Pets OK depending on size and breed)