Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:23 AM

9818 SAN Circle

9818 San Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9818 San Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Just Reduced! Only moments from the best Beverly Hills has to offer awaits this private and beautifully renovated home in BHPO. Entertain friends and family in the expansive living room beautifully accented by vaulted, wood beam ceilings, sophisticated hardwood floors, stone fireplace and glass doors to the patio. The beautiful and bright gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, center island, chic tile backsplash and flows graciously to the breakfast nook. Unwind in the spacious 800 sqft master with soaring ceilings, balcony, fireplace, dual walk-in closet with built-ins and decadent bath grand glass shower, dual sink vanity and 24-Karat gold plated faucets. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, top-of-the-line security system, gated entry and more. Relish the California sun in the serene yard featuring a sparkling pool, lush fruit trees and tranquil Zen garden. With stunning city vistas, this BHPO home truly has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9818 SAN Circle have any available units?
9818 SAN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9818 SAN Circle have?
Some of 9818 SAN Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9818 SAN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9818 SAN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9818 SAN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9818 SAN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9818 SAN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9818 SAN Circle offers parking.
Does 9818 SAN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9818 SAN Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9818 SAN Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9818 SAN Circle has a pool.
Does 9818 SAN Circle have accessible units?
No, 9818 SAN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9818 SAN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9818 SAN Circle has units with dishwashers.
