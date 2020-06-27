9818 SAN Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Just Reduced! Only moments from the best Beverly Hills has to offer awaits this private and beautifully renovated home in BHPO. Entertain friends and family in the expansive living room beautifully accented by vaulted, wood beam ceilings, sophisticated hardwood floors, stone fireplace and glass doors to the patio. The beautiful and bright gourmet kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, center island, chic tile backsplash and flows graciously to the breakfast nook. Unwind in the spacious 800 sqft master with soaring ceilings, balcony, fireplace, dual walk-in closet with built-ins and decadent bath grand glass shower, dual sink vanity and 24-Karat gold plated faucets. Additional features include well-appointed guest rooms, top-of-the-line security system, gated entry and more. Relish the California sun in the serene yard featuring a sparkling pool, lush fruit trees and tranquil Zen garden. With stunning city vistas, this BHPO home truly has it all!