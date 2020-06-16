9719 HOLCOMB Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Charming and spacious 3BR+3.5BA 1-story Traditional for lease on prime Beverlywood HOA cul-de-sac street. Light and bright entry opens to elegant living room with beamed ceiling, built-ins and fireplace, large formal dining room, updated kitchen with center island, breakfast area and adjacent laundry area. Great floor plan with wonderful indoor/outdoor entertaining areas and custom detailing throughout. Features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, which include master with luxurious spa-like bathroom. Peg & groove hardwood floors, built-ins, central HVAC, detached 2-car garage and so much more. Backyard boasts generous patio area, small side deck and lush mature landscaping for added privacy. Conveniently located on quiet cul-de-sac and close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops. Available April 1st, 2020.