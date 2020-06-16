All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9719 HOLCOMB Street

9719 Holcomb Street · No Longer Available
Location

9719 Holcomb Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming and spacious 3BR+3.5BA 1-story Traditional for lease on prime Beverlywood HOA cul-de-sac street. Light and bright entry opens to elegant living room with beamed ceiling, built-ins and fireplace, large formal dining room, updated kitchen with center island, breakfast area and adjacent laundry area. Great floor plan with wonderful indoor/outdoor entertaining areas and custom detailing throughout. Features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, which include master with luxurious spa-like bathroom. Peg & groove hardwood floors, built-ins, central HVAC, detached 2-car garage and so much more. Backyard boasts generous patio area, small side deck and lush mature landscaping for added privacy. Conveniently located on quiet cul-de-sac and close to Beverly Hills, Century City and Pico/Beverly shops. Available April 1st, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9719 HOLCOMB Street have any available units?
9719 HOLCOMB Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9719 HOLCOMB Street have?
Some of 9719 HOLCOMB Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9719 HOLCOMB Street currently offering any rent specials?
9719 HOLCOMB Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9719 HOLCOMB Street pet-friendly?
No, 9719 HOLCOMB Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9719 HOLCOMB Street offer parking?
Yes, 9719 HOLCOMB Street offers parking.
Does 9719 HOLCOMB Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9719 HOLCOMB Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9719 HOLCOMB Street have a pool?
No, 9719 HOLCOMB Street does not have a pool.
Does 9719 HOLCOMB Street have accessible units?
No, 9719 HOLCOMB Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9719 HOLCOMB Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9719 HOLCOMB Street has units with dishwashers.

