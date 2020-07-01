All apartments in Los Angeles
9550 Fullbright Ave,

9550 Fullbright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9550 Fullbright Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
3 BR 2 BA house Move in ready - Ranch style charming 3 +2 in Quaint Chatsworth Neighborhood - Move in today!
Home is on a large corner lot in a tree lined street. Open floor plan of 1,443 Sq ft with upgrades and premium touches in abundance. Kitchen cabinets features organizational built-ins. Spacious family room accentuated by easy-to-care for laminate flooring and gas fireplace. Living room, and dining room are open. Two sets of sliding glass doors from living room and master bedroom gives direct access to an over-sized backyard, accented by a lovely new turf area, fruit trees, rose bushes and plenty of room for entertaining! Bathrooms have been updated with a very contemporary and elegant look. Bedrooms are cozy with plush carpet and modern high-end window coverings. Upgraded and Energy Efficient HVAC including Central Air, Water Heater and Washer/Dryer. 2 car garage with large driveway. Close to brand new shopping centers, local eateries and only a couple miles from the CA-118. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4462494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 Fullbright Ave, have any available units?
9550 Fullbright Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9550 Fullbright Ave, have?
Some of 9550 Fullbright Ave,'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 Fullbright Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
9550 Fullbright Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 Fullbright Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 9550 Fullbright Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 9550 Fullbright Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 9550 Fullbright Ave, offers parking.
Does 9550 Fullbright Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9550 Fullbright Ave, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 Fullbright Ave, have a pool?
No, 9550 Fullbright Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 9550 Fullbright Ave, have accessible units?
No, 9550 Fullbright Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 Fullbright Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 9550 Fullbright Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.

