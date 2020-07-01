9550 Fullbright Ave,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BR 2 BA house Move in ready - Ranch style charming 3 +2 in Quaint Chatsworth Neighborhood - Move in today!

Home is on a large corner lot in a tree lined street. Open floor plan of 1,443 Sq ft with upgrades and premium touches in abundance. Kitchen cabinets features organizational built-ins. Spacious family room accentuated by easy-to-care for laminate flooring and gas fireplace. Living room, and dining room are open. Two sets of sliding glass doors from living room and master bedroom gives direct access to an over-sized backyard, accented by a lovely new turf area, fruit trees, rose bushes and plenty of room for entertaining! Bathrooms have been updated with a very contemporary and elegant look. Bedrooms are cozy with plush carpet and modern high-end window coverings. Upgraded and Energy Efficient HVAC including Central Air, Water Heater and Washer/Dryer. 2 car garage with large driveway. Close to brand new shopping centers, local eateries and only a couple miles from the CA-118. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4462494)