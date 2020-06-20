953 N Normandie Ave 202

Amenities

Brand New Construction in the Heart of the City - Property Id: 71124



Welcome to 953 N Normandie. Brand New Construction! Boasts modern architecture, great views and a great central location. This apartment is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A.



This spacious 1 bd unit is located in Central L.A.(Koreatown) and is minutes away from Hollywood, Downtown and all major highways (the 5, 10, 101, & 110).



Don't miss the opportunity to be close to all the action and give us a call today 866- 4 RENT LA



**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/71124

