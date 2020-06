Amenities

Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods in Tujunga this home offers a beautiful open floor plan, 4 bedroom and 2 bath, newer laminate floors throughout, smooth ceilings with recessed lighting, open kitchen with updated stainless steel appls., large living room with fireplace. Step out to a large back yard with huge pool, gazebo, fruit trees, updated electrical panel, newer water heater and so much more.