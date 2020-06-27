All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

942 Montecito Dr

942 Montecito Drive · No Longer Available
Location

942 Montecito Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Montecito Heights House for Lease/Rent - Property Id: 146871

Trilevel hillside home with breathtaking hilltop panoramic views from every room. Great natural light and constant breezes. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus bonus room/den/office with attached 2 car garage. Wood floors, central air and heat. Adjacent to Pasadena and minutes away from downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood. Highly desirable neighborhood/community. Nestled up in the hills of Montecito Heights next to Debs Park. Perfect for naturalists, artists, writers and/or professionals seeking a tranquil environment in which to live.

Contact Gil Torres 626 848 2443 and/or Chuck Garrison 323 509 8305.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146871p
Property Id 146871

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5089619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Montecito Dr have any available units?
942 Montecito Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 942 Montecito Dr have?
Some of 942 Montecito Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 Montecito Dr currently offering any rent specials?
942 Montecito Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Montecito Dr pet-friendly?
No, 942 Montecito Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 942 Montecito Dr offer parking?
Yes, 942 Montecito Dr offers parking.
Does 942 Montecito Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Montecito Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Montecito Dr have a pool?
No, 942 Montecito Dr does not have a pool.
Does 942 Montecito Dr have accessible units?
No, 942 Montecito Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Montecito Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 Montecito Dr has units with dishwashers.
