942 Montecito Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Montecito Heights House for Lease/Rent - Property Id: 146871



Trilevel hillside home with breathtaking hilltop panoramic views from every room. Great natural light and constant breezes. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths plus bonus room/den/office with attached 2 car garage. Wood floors, central air and heat. Adjacent to Pasadena and minutes away from downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood. Highly desirable neighborhood/community. Nestled up in the hills of Montecito Heights next to Debs Park. Perfect for naturalists, artists, writers and/or professionals seeking a tranquil environment in which to live.



Contact Gil Torres 626 848 2443 and/or Chuck Garrison 323 509 8305.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146871p

No Dogs Allowed



