Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit in well-maintained Quadplex in the heart of West Hollywood. The unit is located on the 1st floor, north side of building, and is approximately 1200 sq. ft. Gorgeous wood flooring, recessed lighting, fireplace, updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright, clean, and has an in-unit washer and dryer. Will go fast!