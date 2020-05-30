All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

932 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Call J.J. Wallack at 310-273-7077 for more info. Fully remodeled large townhouse unit. Stunning & immaculate. Property has been completely updated with new kitchen & bathrooms, new wood floors & windows, central air & heat, recessed lighting and wired for sound. All stainless appliances included such as stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & washer & dryer in the unit. Beverly Hills adjacent. Fantastic location is close to shopping, restaurants, places of worship, and easy access to UCLA, Westwood/Century City, Cedars Sinai hospital, beaches, 405 & 10 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
932 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 932 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
932 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 932 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
No, 932 South SHENANDOAH Street does not offer parking.
Does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 932 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 932 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 932 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

