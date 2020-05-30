932 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Call J.J. Wallack at 310-273-7077 for more info. Fully remodeled large townhouse unit. Stunning & immaculate. Property has been completely updated with new kitchen & bathrooms, new wood floors & windows, central air & heat, recessed lighting and wired for sound. All stainless appliances included such as stove, dishwasher, refrigerator & washer & dryer in the unit. Beverly Hills adjacent. Fantastic location is close to shopping, restaurants, places of worship, and easy access to UCLA, Westwood/Century City, Cedars Sinai hospital, beaches, 405 & 10 freeways.