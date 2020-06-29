Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9301 South Western Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9301 South Western Avenue
9301 South Western Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9301 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedrooms with 1 Full bath.
Amazing Location!
(RLNE5388910)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have any available units?
9301 South Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 9301 South Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9301 South Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 South Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
