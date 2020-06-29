All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9301 South Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9301 South Western Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

9301 South Western Avenue

9301 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9301 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 Bedrooms with 1 Full bath.

Amazing Location!

(RLNE5388910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9301 South Western Avenue have any available units?
9301 South Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9301 South Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9301 South Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9301 South Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9301 South Western Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9301 South Western Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College