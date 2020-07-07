923 S Spaulding Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e358e3d08a ---- Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the highly desirable Miracle Mile area! Within minutes to the Grove, Beverly Center, and the 3rd street shops and restaurants, this tranquil property on a quiet cul-de-sac is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The large kitchen with high end appliances opens into the beautiful dining and living room, and the bathroom has been tastefully remodeled. Don\'t miss out on this property! Offered furnished for $4,250 or unfurnished for $3,995. In Unit Laundry included. This unit is part of a triplex. Central Ac Disposal Quiet Neighborhood Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit