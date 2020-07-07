All apartments in Los Angeles
923 S Spaulding Ave
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

923 S Spaulding Ave

923 South Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

923 South Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e358e3d08a ---- Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the highly desirable Miracle Mile area! Within minutes to the Grove, Beverly Center, and the 3rd street shops and restaurants, this tranquil property on a quiet cul-de-sac is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The large kitchen with high end appliances opens into the beautiful dining and living room, and the bathroom has been tastefully remodeled. Don\'t miss out on this property! Offered furnished for $4,250 or unfurnished for $3,995. In Unit Laundry included. This unit is part of a triplex. Central Ac Disposal Quiet Neighborhood Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 S Spaulding Ave have any available units?
923 S Spaulding Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 923 S Spaulding Ave have?
Some of 923 S Spaulding Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 S Spaulding Ave currently offering any rent specials?
923 S Spaulding Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 S Spaulding Ave pet-friendly?
No, 923 S Spaulding Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 923 S Spaulding Ave offer parking?
No, 923 S Spaulding Ave does not offer parking.
Does 923 S Spaulding Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 S Spaulding Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 S Spaulding Ave have a pool?
No, 923 S Spaulding Ave does not have a pool.
Does 923 S Spaulding Ave have accessible units?
No, 923 S Spaulding Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 923 S Spaulding Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 S Spaulding Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

