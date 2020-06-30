All apartments in Los Angeles
9223 Paso Robles Ave
9223 Paso Robles Ave

9223 Paso Robles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9223 Paso Robles Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
5 BR 3 BA HOUSE WITHIN BLOCKS OF TWO AWARD WINNING MAGNATE SCHOOLS. -
30 min showing: 9223 Paso Robles Ave, Northridge, CA 91325 Sat 12/7 at 11am please text (818)399-1407 to confirm your attendance https://www.rpmsanfernandovalley.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-fd253e00-dc0c-456b-afe7-359ad48c173c Thank you

Beautiful Family Home- Great Neighborhood. Shows like a Model. Quiet Central Location. New Maple Cabinets in Kitchen w Granite Counter Tops. 3 car attached garage with Huge driveway for parking. Formal Living Room and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceiling. Double Door Oak Entry. Large Entertaining Backyard with oversize covered patio. Built in Gas BBQ Island. Separate Spa Room with Tropical Decor - Great for parties. Dual A/C Units, Forced Air Heating. Fireplace in Family Room. Wet bar off Family Room. Expanded Floorplan- huge bonus room and 2 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom has a custom walk in closet, master bath has granite floors, dual sinks and Spa/tub with separate Shower. Does have 1 bedroom and bath downstairs
LOCATED WITHIN BLOCKS OF TWO AWARD WINNING MAGNATE SCHOOLS

(RLNE4423805)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 9223 Paso Robles Ave have any available units?
9223 Paso Robles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9223 Paso Robles Ave have?
Some of 9223 Paso Robles Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9223 Paso Robles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9223 Paso Robles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9223 Paso Robles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9223 Paso Robles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9223 Paso Robles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9223 Paso Robles Ave offers parking.
Does 9223 Paso Robles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9223 Paso Robles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9223 Paso Robles Ave have a pool?
No, 9223 Paso Robles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9223 Paso Robles Ave have accessible units?
No, 9223 Paso Robles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9223 Paso Robles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9223 Paso Robles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

