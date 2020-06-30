Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

5 BR 3 BA HOUSE WITHIN BLOCKS OF TWO AWARD WINNING MAGNATE SCHOOLS. -

30 min showing: 9223 Paso Robles Ave, Northridge, CA 91325 Sat 12/7 at 11am please text (818)399-1407 to confirm your attendance https://www.rpmsanfernandovalley.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-fd253e00-dc0c-456b-afe7-359ad48c173c Thank you



Beautiful Family Home- Great Neighborhood. Shows like a Model. Quiet Central Location. New Maple Cabinets in Kitchen w Granite Counter Tops. 3 car attached garage with Huge driveway for parking. Formal Living Room and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceiling. Double Door Oak Entry. Large Entertaining Backyard with oversize covered patio. Built in Gas BBQ Island. Separate Spa Room with Tropical Decor - Great for parties. Dual A/C Units, Forced Air Heating. Fireplace in Family Room. Wet bar off Family Room. Expanded Floorplan- huge bonus room and 2 additional bedrooms. Master bedroom has a custom walk in closet, master bath has granite floors, dual sinks and Spa/tub with separate Shower. Does have 1 bedroom and bath downstairs

LOCATED WITHIN BLOCKS OF TWO AWARD WINNING MAGNATE SCHOOLS



