Los Angeles, CA
922 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:57 PM

922 South SHENANDOAH Street

922 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
South Robertson
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

922 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with backyard and 2 parking spots available for immediate move-in in a secured building in the most desirable neighborhood.The unit features hardwood floor, large Livingroom, separate dining room, large windows with all new blinds and fresh paint. It has a private backyard and side yard to enjoy ! The unit comes with 2 parking spots which is so rare and unique. This is a very convenient location just a few minutes away from freeway, markets, restaurants, cedars Sinai hospital , malls, and Beverly Hills. It is just 2 blocks to walk and get into Beverly Hills. The kitchen has new stainless steel gas stove and double oven.The unit is spacious and full of natural light. It feels like living in a single family home! This won't last long. Agent is related to the owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
922 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 922 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
922 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 922 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
Yes, 922 South SHENANDOAH Street offers parking.
Does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 South SHENANDOAH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 922 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 922 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 922 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
