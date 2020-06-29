922 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with backyard and 2 parking spots available for immediate move-in in a secured building in the most desirable neighborhood.The unit features hardwood floor, large Livingroom, separate dining room, large windows with all new blinds and fresh paint. It has a private backyard and side yard to enjoy ! The unit comes with 2 parking spots which is so rare and unique. This is a very convenient location just a few minutes away from freeway, markets, restaurants, cedars Sinai hospital , malls, and Beverly Hills. It is just 2 blocks to walk and get into Beverly Hills. The kitchen has new stainless steel gas stove and double oven.The unit is spacious and full of natural light. It feels like living in a single family home! This won't last long. Agent is related to the owners.