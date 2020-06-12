922 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 Brentwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely home is located in hart of Brentwood, walk to shops and restaurant. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has hardwood floor throughout and fire place in living room, very bright and quiet. Large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 922 South BUNDY Drive have any available units?
922 South BUNDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.