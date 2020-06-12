All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 922 South BUNDY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
922 South BUNDY Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:33 AM

922 South BUNDY Drive

922 South Bundy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

922 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
This lovely home is located in hart of Brentwood, walk to shops and restaurant. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has hardwood floor throughout and fire place in living room, very bright and quiet. Large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 South BUNDY Drive have any available units?
922 South BUNDY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 South BUNDY Drive have?
Some of 922 South BUNDY Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 South BUNDY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
922 South BUNDY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 South BUNDY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 922 South BUNDY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 922 South BUNDY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 922 South BUNDY Drive offers parking.
Does 922 South BUNDY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 South BUNDY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 South BUNDY Drive have a pool?
No, 922 South BUNDY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 922 South BUNDY Drive have accessible units?
No, 922 South BUNDY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 922 South BUNDY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 South BUNDY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College