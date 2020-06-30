All apartments in Los Angeles
915 S Ardmore Ave 2
915 S Ardmore Ave 2

915 South Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

915 South Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Great 1BR w/parking in KOREA TOWN! Very nice! - Property Id: 117163

1BR Unit is not furnished.

Call Ed at 213-640-9404 today!

Recently renovated
Spacious
NO LAUNDRY
1 Parking spot included
One year lease
Stainless steel appliances
Great sunlight
Looking for immediate move-ins
Any deal-breakers? Let us know and save a trip!
Owner pays water and trash
Call us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117163
Property Id 117163

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5624882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 have any available units?
915 S Ardmore Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 have?
Some of 915 S Ardmore Ave 2's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
915 S Ardmore Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 is pet friendly.
Does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 offer parking?
Yes, 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 offers parking.
Does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 S Ardmore Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

