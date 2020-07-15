All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM

9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue

9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful detached 2-story townhouse for lease in a private gated community with security gate in the heart of North Hills. Built in 1999, this property features a spacious living area of 2,231 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This beautiful home has a formal living room with high ceilings and a family room with a fireplace, along with a large open kitchen and eating area. Large closets in master bedroom and bedrooms. Private jetted bathtub in master bathroom. Two car garage with a private back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue have any available units?
9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue offers parking.
Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College