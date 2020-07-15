9044 Hayvenhurst Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful detached 2-story townhouse for lease in a private gated community with security gate in the heart of North Hills. Built in 1999, this property features a spacious living area of 2,231 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This beautiful home has a formal living room with high ceilings and a family room with a fireplace, along with a large open kitchen and eating area. Large closets in master bedroom and bedrooms. Private jetted bathtub in master bathroom. Two car garage with a private back yard.