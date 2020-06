Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking garage

Spacious Spanish Style Home in Prestigious Little Holby - This charming and spacious Spanish style home is set on a corner lot in prime Little Holmby. 4 bedrooms and 2 additional alcoves. There is also an approximately 1,200 SF of bonus space which includes a bar/game room and a large detached office with a separate address and private entrance. it also features a deck and an enclosed rear patio. Two (2) covered parking spaces in detached garage and 5-6 cars may park on the driveway. 1 small dog under 25lbs considered.



No Pets Allowed



