9000 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious 2br/3ba 1458 ft2 Northbrooke townhouse is now available. This townhouse

has vaulted ceilings, and engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The large master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a full bath and large closet space. This unique end unit has an attached 2 car garage with custom cabinet storage, laundry area with custom storage cabinets including a work bench. This unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer in the garage. This parklike complex with flowing streams, includes a beautiful gated pool, 3-jacuzzi’s and 2-tennis courts. Two year lease. No water beds, fish aquariums. Non-smokers. email: northbrook91324@gmail.com



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13307940



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765631)