Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

9000 Vanalden Avenue

9000 Vanalden Avenue · (818) 400-0202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9000 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 178 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1458 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious 2br/3ba 1458 ft2 Northbrooke townhouse is now available. This townhouse
has vaulted ceilings, and engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The large master bedroom has a 3/4 bath and walk in closet. The 2nd bedroom has a full bath and large closet space. This unique end unit has an attached 2 car garage with custom cabinet storage, laundry area with custom storage cabinets including a work bench. This unit comes with all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer in the garage. This parklike complex with flowing streams, includes a beautiful gated pool, 3-jacuzzi’s and 2-tennis courts. Two year lease. No water beds, fish aquariums. Non-smokers. email: northbrook91324@gmail.com

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13307940

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
9000 Vanalden Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 9000 Vanalden Avenue have?
Some of 9000 Vanalden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9000 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9000 Vanalden Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9000 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9000 Vanalden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue does offer parking.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue has a pool.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9000 Vanalden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9000 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9000 Vanalden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
