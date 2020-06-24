All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 17 2020

899 FRANCISCO Street

899 Francisco Street · No Longer Available
Location

899 Francisco Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
hot tub
yoga
Low Floor DTLA View. Discover Metropolis Tower 1 Residences. An Urban Sanctuary, with breathtaking views in every direction. Luxury Rental Collection, professionally managed by LF8 Real Estate. Enjoy the largest SkyPark in Los Angeles, and have Staples Center, Financial District, SouthPark and the all of DTLA's exciting destinations at your doorstep. Exercise and entertain in the over 65,000 sf of indoor/outdoor clubhouse, MetNine featuring a off leash dog park, a sparkling Olympic sized pool and cabanas, and outdoor dining pavilions. private cinema, expansive fitness center, billiards, yoga, spa/steam, and video business center only for residents. Indulge in 5 star attentive residential conceirge service and Access membership with dining & room discounts at Hotel Indigo, and enjoy all inclusive living with ample bicycle and guest parking, Gas, Water, Trash provided with every home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 FRANCISCO Street have any available units?
899 FRANCISCO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 FRANCISCO Street have?
Some of 899 FRANCISCO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 FRANCISCO Street currently offering any rent specials?
899 FRANCISCO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 FRANCISCO Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 899 FRANCISCO Street is pet friendly.
Does 899 FRANCISCO Street offer parking?
Yes, 899 FRANCISCO Street offers parking.
Does 899 FRANCISCO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 FRANCISCO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 FRANCISCO Street have a pool?
Yes, 899 FRANCISCO Street has a pool.
Does 899 FRANCISCO Street have accessible units?
No, 899 FRANCISCO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 899 FRANCISCO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 899 FRANCISCO Street has units with dishwashers.
