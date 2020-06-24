899 FRANCISCO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge dog park gym parking pool pool table garage guest parking hot tub yoga

Low Floor DTLA View. Discover Metropolis Tower 1 Residences. An Urban Sanctuary, with breathtaking views in every direction. Luxury Rental Collection, professionally managed by LF8 Real Estate. Enjoy the largest SkyPark in Los Angeles, and have Staples Center, Financial District, SouthPark and the all of DTLA's exciting destinations at your doorstep. Exercise and entertain in the over 65,000 sf of indoor/outdoor clubhouse, MetNine featuring a off leash dog park, a sparkling Olympic sized pool and cabanas, and outdoor dining pavilions. private cinema, expansive fitness center, billiards, yoga, spa/steam, and video business center only for residents. Indulge in 5 star attentive residential conceirge service and Access membership with dining & room discounts at Hotel Indigo, and enjoy all inclusive living with ample bicycle and guest parking, Gas, Water, Trash provided with every home.