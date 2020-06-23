All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2019 at 1:12 AM

8929 Balboa Blvd

8929 Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8929 Balboa Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom guest home is a garden lovers delight. This beautiful guest home, located on an expnasive quarter acre lot in the quaint Sherwood Forest neighborhood, comes complete with fully functioning private organic garden and fruit tree orchard. Updated kitchen. Hardwood throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Large private yard. Private organic fruit and vegetable garden. RV Parking. This property is located near: Northridge, Sherwood Forest, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, Sherman Oaks, Valley Village, CSUN.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 Balboa Blvd have any available units?
8929 Balboa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8929 Balboa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8929 Balboa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 Balboa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 8929 Balboa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8929 Balboa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8929 Balboa Blvd offers parking.
Does 8929 Balboa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8929 Balboa Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 Balboa Blvd have a pool?
No, 8929 Balboa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8929 Balboa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8929 Balboa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 Balboa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8929 Balboa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8929 Balboa Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8929 Balboa Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
