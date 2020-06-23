8929 Balboa Blvd

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This 3 bedroom guest home is a garden lovers delight. This beautiful guest home, located on an expnasive quarter acre lot in the quaint Sherwood Forest neighborhood, comes complete with fully functioning private organic garden and fruit tree orchard. Updated kitchen. Hardwood throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Large private yard. Private organic fruit and vegetable garden. RV Parking. This property is located near: Northridge, Sherwood Forest, Chatsworth, Porter Ranch, Sherman Oaks, Valley Village, CSUN.

