8816 Tilden Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single family style Duplex with back yard and plenty of open parking. Rent this brand new Renovated unit with tons of privacy and have the comfort of your homes necessity's. This unit is 800 square feet, 2 beds, 1 full bath and features new central AC and heat, recessed lights, New dual pane windows, Laundry washing machine hook ups, plenty of car parking spots, private garage, private back yard and tons of storage space. The kitchen and baths are newly renovated with custom herringbone back splashes, quartz counter tops and new cabinets. you will fall in love with your new home!