Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

8816 Tilden Avenue

8816 Tilden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8816 Tilden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family style Duplex with back yard and plenty of open parking. Rent this brand new Renovated unit with tons of privacy and have the comfort of your homes necessity's. This unit is 800 square feet, 2 beds, 1 full bath and features new central AC and heat, recessed lights, New dual pane windows, Laundry washing machine hook ups, plenty of car parking spots, private garage, private back yard and tons of storage space. The kitchen and baths are newly renovated with custom herringbone back splashes, quartz counter tops and new cabinets. you will fall in love with your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Tilden Avenue have any available units?
8816 Tilden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8816 Tilden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Tilden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Tilden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8816 Tilden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8816 Tilden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8816 Tilden Avenue offers parking.
Does 8816 Tilden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Tilden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Tilden Avenue have a pool?
No, 8816 Tilden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Tilden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8816 Tilden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Tilden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8816 Tilden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8816 Tilden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8816 Tilden Avenue has units with air conditioning.

