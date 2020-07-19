All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8787 Appian Way

8787 W Appian Way · No Longer Available
Location

8787 W Appian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Located steps away from the sand and waters edge, and a hundred yards away from the world famous pier, Villa Appia offers fully furnished rentals where every unit has a gorgeous view of the bay, beach and pier! It is situated in the heart of Santa Monicas luxury modern hotel district. Each unit has its own fresh and unique style - as well as a full private bath with shower & tub, contemporary furnishings, artful decor and, in select units, an eat-in kitchen. Every unit boasts picture-window white-water views of the beach and the ocean out to Catalina and the Palisades -- and the always-fascinating scenes of the Santa Monica Pier.
Units size 300-550 sf
Rents start from $2,350 to $3,750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8787 Appian Way have any available units?
8787 Appian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8787 Appian Way currently offering any rent specials?
8787 Appian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8787 Appian Way pet-friendly?
No, 8787 Appian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8787 Appian Way offer parking?
No, 8787 Appian Way does not offer parking.
Does 8787 Appian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8787 Appian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8787 Appian Way have a pool?
No, 8787 Appian Way does not have a pool.
Does 8787 Appian Way have accessible units?
No, 8787 Appian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8787 Appian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8787 Appian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8787 Appian Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8787 Appian Way does not have units with air conditioning.
