Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

873 ALANDELE

873 Alandele Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

873 Alandele Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated and beautifully updated designer, light & bright, open & spacious 2 bd/1 ba turn key apartment. Welcome home to the perfect combination of modern amenities with mid century charm designed by Architrave Interiors. The open living room with plenty of windows that allows light to pour in creating a warm and inviting environment. Dining area leads to the modern kitchen complete with Caesar stone counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & farmhouse sink. Nice sized bedrooms and gorgeous modern bathroom with new lighting, vanity and a soaking tub. Hardwood Floors throughout, A/C, Ceiling fans, Too Many upgrades to list! New Washer/Dryer in unit, 1 car covered parking, & ample storage space. Small complex on a quiet street, close proximity to the Grove, Beverly Hills, restaurants, shops, the upcoming Wilshire Metro Station, and freeways. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 873 ALANDELE have any available units?
873 ALANDELE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 ALANDELE have?
Some of 873 ALANDELE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 ALANDELE currently offering any rent specials?
873 ALANDELE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 ALANDELE pet-friendly?
No, 873 ALANDELE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 873 ALANDELE offer parking?
Yes, 873 ALANDELE offers parking.
Does 873 ALANDELE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 ALANDELE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 ALANDELE have a pool?
No, 873 ALANDELE does not have a pool.
Does 873 ALANDELE have accessible units?
No, 873 ALANDELE does not have accessible units.
Does 873 ALANDELE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 ALANDELE has units with dishwashers.
