873 ALANDELE

Amenities

Newly renovated and beautifully updated designer, light & bright, open & spacious 2 bd/1 ba turn key apartment. Welcome home to the perfect combination of modern amenities with mid century charm designed by Architrave Interiors. The open living room with plenty of windows that allows light to pour in creating a warm and inviting environment. Dining area leads to the modern kitchen complete with Caesar stone counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & farmhouse sink. Nice sized bedrooms and gorgeous modern bathroom with new lighting, vanity and a soaking tub. Hardwood Floors throughout, A/C, Ceiling fans, Too Many upgrades to list! New Washer/Dryer in unit, 1 car covered parking, & ample storage space. Small complex on a quiet street, close proximity to the Grove, Beverly Hills, restaurants, shops, the upcoming Wilshire Metro Station, and freeways. This is a must see!