Los Angeles, CA
8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210

8641 Glenoaks Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8641 Glenoaks Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
8641 Glenoaks Boulevard Unit#210 - Property Id: 226176

Your search is over! Here's the perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium unit for rent, located adjacent to Burbank and with amenities galore. This top floor unit features a beautifully tiled living area with a gorgeous entertainer's kitchen, featuring granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen also features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven and vent. Stackable washer/dryer in unit is included! Features two bedrooms where one of the bedrooms is a master with private bath and step in shower. Guest bath has lots of elegant touches and features a fully functional jetted tub, perfect for winding down after work. Crown and base moulding throughout and recessed lights in the living and kitchen area, plus a nice balcony with direct gas line for that weekend BBQ. This unit gets lots of natural light and the balcony opens to the community and pool and spa area. 2 car covered parking with extra space for a storage shed, guest parking, and all within a gated community.
Property Id 226176

(RLNE5573195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 have any available units?
8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 have?
Some of 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 currently offering any rent specials?
8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 is pet friendly.
Does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 offer parking?
Yes, 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 offers parking.
Does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 have a pool?
Yes, 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 has a pool.
Does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 have accessible units?
No, 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210 has units with dishwashers.
