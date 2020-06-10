8641 Glenoaks Boulevard 210

Amenities

8641 Glenoaks Boulevard Unit#210 - Property Id: 226176



Your search is over! Here's the perfect 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium unit for rent, located adjacent to Burbank and with amenities galore. This top floor unit features a beautifully tiled living area with a gorgeous entertainer's kitchen, featuring granite counters and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen also features a dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven and vent. Stackable washer/dryer in unit is included! Features two bedrooms where one of the bedrooms is a master with private bath and step in shower. Guest bath has lots of elegant touches and features a fully functional jetted tub, perfect for winding down after work. Crown and base moulding throughout and recessed lights in the living and kitchen area, plus a nice balcony with direct gas line for that weekend BBQ. This unit gets lots of natural light and the balcony opens to the community and pool and spa area. 2 car covered parking with extra space for a storage shed, guest parking, and all within a gated community.

