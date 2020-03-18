All apartments in Los Angeles
8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue

8635 N Hayvenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8635 N Hayvenhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
For more info, contact Listing Agent: 818-810-SALE (7253), team@heyjimmymac.com
Spacious Ranch Style home: it offers Step Down Living Room with Brick Fireplace, Step down Family Room, Dining Area, High Ceilings, Central Air & Heat, Smooth Ceilings, Wood-like Flooring in Kitchen, Tiled Kitchen Counters, Light & Bright Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Laundry Area. Rear yard offers Pool & Spa, BBQ area, Covered Patio with Cemented Area. Front and Rear yards are Drought ready with stone landscape. Circular Driveway and possible RV parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue have any available units?
8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue has a pool.
Does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8635 Hayvenhurst Avenue has units with dishwashers.
