Los Angeles, CA
8601 FALMOUTH Avenue
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 AM

8601 FALMOUTH Avenue

8601 Falmouth Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

8601 Falmouth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful spacious top floor 3 bed, 2 bath end unit in stunning Playa Del Rey complex in the heart of Silicon Beach. Featuring high ceilings, lovely outdoor patios, fireplace, washer and dryer in the unit. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, central heat and air and pretty view of the courtyard and nice open floor plan for entertaining. Two covered parking spaces and large storage space. Complex features lush grounds with tennis courts, pool, sauna, club house, workout room and 2 elevators to the unit's floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue have any available units?
8601 FALMOUTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue have?
Some of 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8601 FALMOUTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue has a pool.
Does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8601 FALMOUTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
