8601 FALMOUTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool sauna tennis court

Beautiful spacious top floor 3 bed, 2 bath end unit in stunning Playa Del Rey complex in the heart of Silicon Beach. Featuring high ceilings, lovely outdoor patios, fireplace, washer and dryer in the unit. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, central heat and air and pretty view of the courtyard and nice open floor plan for entertaining. Two covered parking spaces and large storage space. Complex features lush grounds with tennis courts, pool, sauna, club house, workout room and 2 elevators to the unit's floor.