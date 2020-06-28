8528 Remick Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath Back house located in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED besides gas, you will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking backyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. All bedrooms have custom walk in closets! New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new top of the line appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a great sized backyard that offers room for storage and tons of space for entertaining guests. This is a backhouse and it is fully fenced off from front house for complete privacy. Street parking only and plenty of parking available. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!