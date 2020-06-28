All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

8528 Remick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath Back house located in a tranquil Sun Valley neighborhood. WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED besides gas, you will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking backyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. All bedrooms have custom walk in closets! New kitchen equipped with granite counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new top of the line appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and washer and dryer. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a great sized backyard that offers room for storage and tons of space for entertaining guests. This is a backhouse and it is fully fenced off from front house for complete privacy. Street parking only and plenty of parking available. Great location close to transportation, Metro, Buses, freeways & minutes to LA Valley College, trendy Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks Fashion Square, Burbank Airport and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8528 Remick Avenue have any available units?
8528 Remick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8528 Remick Avenue have?
Some of 8528 Remick Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8528 Remick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8528 Remick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8528 Remick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8528 Remick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8528 Remick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8528 Remick Avenue offers parking.
Does 8528 Remick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8528 Remick Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8528 Remick Avenue have a pool?
No, 8528 Remick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8528 Remick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8528 Remick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8528 Remick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8528 Remick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
