Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to 8520 Belmar Ave. This upgraded 3 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house is beautiful. Close to shopping malls, freeway access to 405 and 101and much more. Located on a quiet treelined street in Northride. This is home is spacious are get togethers, bbq over the summer and cozy valley winters. Backyard offers a great space to run around while taking a swim in the pool. This house has a lot to offer. First showing March 28 11am-1pm

Call Listing agent Bolivar (323) 617-2116