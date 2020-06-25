All apartments in Los Angeles
8438 Springford Drive

Location

8438 Springford Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91352
Sun Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
This home located above Glenoaks in the highly desirable Glencrest Hills area of Sun Valley adjacent to city of Burbank, close to Burbank studios and Studio City. Search no more! This 3-bedroom, 3 bath STUNNER is fully remodeled and move-in ready. . With NEW EVERYTHING, you will be glad to come home to this beautifully designed home after a long day. The whole house shows bright & clean and boasts recessed lighting, cozy fireplace, crown molding, classy light fixtures, indoor laundry room, and more! The kitchen is gorgeous, with granite counter tops, including a large center island/bar top combo, tons of cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances. The bedrooms feature wood floors and large mirrored wardrobe, while the bathrooms offer practical space and spa like features. Located on over 12,000 sq. ft lot and in a great part of Sun Valley, close to nearby shopping, restaurants, and local businesses, and close proximity to 5 and 134 freeway, this home will be rented quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8438 Springford Drive have any available units?
8438 Springford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8438 Springford Drive have?
Some of 8438 Springford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8438 Springford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8438 Springford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8438 Springford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8438 Springford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8438 Springford Drive offer parking?
No, 8438 Springford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8438 Springford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8438 Springford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8438 Springford Drive have a pool?
No, 8438 Springford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8438 Springford Drive have accessible units?
No, 8438 Springford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8438 Springford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8438 Springford Drive has units with dishwashers.
