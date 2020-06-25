8438 Springford Drive

Amenities

This home located above Glenoaks in the highly desirable Glencrest Hills area of Sun Valley adjacent to city of Burbank, close to Burbank studios and Studio City. Search no more! This 3-bedroom, 3 bath STUNNER is fully remodeled and move-in ready. . With NEW EVERYTHING, you will be glad to come home to this beautifully designed home after a long day. The whole house shows bright & clean and boasts recessed lighting, cozy fireplace, crown molding, classy light fixtures, indoor laundry room, and more! The kitchen is gorgeous, with granite counter tops, including a large center island/bar top combo, tons of cabinet space, and stainless-steel appliances. The bedrooms feature wood floors and large mirrored wardrobe, while the bathrooms offer practical space and spa like features. Located on over 12,000 sq. ft lot and in a great part of Sun Valley, close to nearby shopping, restaurants, and local businesses, and close proximity to 5 and 134 freeway, this home will be rented quickly!