All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8435 FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

8435 FRANKLIN Avenue

8435 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8435 Franklin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Sophisticated bright Architectural 5 bed + office with 180 head on south western city to ocean city views. Spacious Living room, Dining Rm & Gourmet Kitchen combine to create an open flow w/walls of glass, high ceilings, polished concrete & porcelain tile floors. Large wrap-around balcony giving you maximized space & a view from almost every part of the home. Step-up kitchen is complete w/all Stainless Steel Viking appliances, Large Center Island & w/wine cooler. Exquisite Master Suite on its own top level w/sitting area/office, 2 sided fireplace, large windows, high arched ceilings, spacious walk-in-closet with view-capturing balcony. Two Large Master Bathrooms, include standing shower & separate relaxing jacuzzi tub w/views. Three additional bedrooms with two bathrooms on the 2nd level. Extremely Private back lounging area with lap pool. Elevator and 4-car over-sized garage with direct access. Just minutes away from Sunset Tower, Mondrian, and Chateau Marmont Hotel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
8435 FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8435 FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8435 FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Avenue
1800 Rose Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College