Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Spanish Revival 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home plus one bonus room. This is a 2 story unique and perfectly preserved house with many built in custom details. Extremely private and set back from the street. Follow a long pathway down to the front door where you will find a serene mediterranean sanctuary, filled with charm and fragrant flowers in the garden. Located in the coveted Venice walk street neighborhood and is walking distanceto Abbott Kinney.