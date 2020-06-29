8300 MANITOBA Street

Amenities

Set in prime Silicon Beach, this spacious condo boasts modern design and amazing community amenities. Step inside to find chic gray-toned flooring throughout and an open layout with sightlines from the kitchen to the living area. The sophisticated kitchen boasts pristine white cabinets with custom frosted glass and stainless-steel appliances. Head to the living room and cozy up for a night in, or open up the sliding glass doors to enjoy some fresh air on the balcony. Two generously sized bedrooms and a large full bathroom complete this home. Additional details include an in-unit washer/dryer, central AC, assigned parking (a must have in LA), extra storage within the patio closet, and a location in a secure gated complex. The complex itself offers access to resort-style amenities including a pool, jacuzzi, sauna, and gym. Located just minutes to Playa del Rey's shores, Playa Vista's Runway, LAX, and Silicon Beach's bustling tech scene!