829 Tularosa Dr.
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM
829 Tularosa Dr
829 Tularosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
829 Tularosa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House in Silver Lake Area - Property Id: 179603
Two story home. Patio, washer and dryer available, front and back door, hardwood floors.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179603
Property Id 179603
(RLNE5375526)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 829 Tularosa Dr have any available units?
829 Tularosa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 829 Tularosa Dr have?
Some of 829 Tularosa Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 829 Tularosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
829 Tularosa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Tularosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Tularosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 829 Tularosa Dr offer parking?
No, 829 Tularosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 829 Tularosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Tularosa Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Tularosa Dr have a pool?
No, 829 Tularosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 829 Tularosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 829 Tularosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Tularosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Tularosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
