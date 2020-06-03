All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8129 Darby Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8129 Darby Avenue
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

8129 Darby Avenue

8129 Darby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8129 Darby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BED/2 BATH HOME in RESEDA! - Warm and inviting 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Reseda Home located in a convenient location with convenient access to the 118 FWY/405 FWY/101 FWY and professional medical care! Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, microwave, oven and 5 gas burner stove top. The home features beautiful gray stained redwood floors, an abundance of windows throughout for natural light galore and an individual laundry room with shelving! The master bedroom features a ceiling fan and a walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious with closet space. In addition to the living room and dining area, there is an approximately 400 square foot enclosed Arizona Room perfect for anything you may want to dedicate the space for! It has its own independent A/C wall unit. It looks out into your own private yard with fruit trees such as an Apple, Orange, and Avocado. A backyard canopy is awaiting your patio set and guests to entertain. Additional features include a 2 -car garage, long driveway, recessed lighting, and a NEST thermostat with central Heat/AC. Gardener included in rent. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4800786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 Darby Avenue have any available units?
8129 Darby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8129 Darby Avenue have?
Some of 8129 Darby Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8129 Darby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Darby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Darby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8129 Darby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8129 Darby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8129 Darby Avenue offers parking.
Does 8129 Darby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8129 Darby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Darby Avenue have a pool?
No, 8129 Darby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8129 Darby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8129 Darby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Darby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8129 Darby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College