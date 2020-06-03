8129 Darby Avenue

Amenities

3 BED/2 BATH HOME in RESEDA! - Warm and inviting 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Reseda Home located in a convenient location with convenient access to the 118 FWY/405 FWY/101 FWY and professional medical care! Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel sink, dishwasher, microwave, oven and 5 gas burner stove top. The home features beautiful gray stained redwood floors, an abundance of windows throughout for natural light galore and an individual laundry room with shelving! The master bedroom features a ceiling fan and a walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are spacious with closet space. In addition to the living room and dining area, there is an approximately 400 square foot enclosed Arizona Room perfect for anything you may want to dedicate the space for! It has its own independent A/C wall unit. It looks out into your own private yard with fruit trees such as an Apple, Orange, and Avocado. A backyard canopy is awaiting your patio set and guests to entertain. Additional features include a 2 -car garage, long driveway, recessed lighting, and a NEST thermostat with central Heat/AC. Gardener included in rent. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4800786)